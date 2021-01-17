Acting Fire Chief Dave Engler told 10/11 NOW that crews arrived to heavy fire coming from one side of the home. A second alarm was requested as crews began putting out the flames. Chief Engler says four occupants were able to get out without any injuries due to their dogs alerting them to the fire. Crews were able to rescue three dogs, one of which had to be revived at the scene. Chief Engler says that dog is doing well and is recovering at a nearby animal hospital.