Dogs Provide Assistance In Late Night 2-Alarm Fire
Fire department or firefighters Maltese cross symbol illustration.
(10/11now.com Lincoln NE January 17, 2021) Lincoln Fire and Rescue told our media partner 10/11 news some furry friends may have saved the lives of four people living inside a home that caught fire late Saturday night in southeast Lincoln. The call came in around 10 p.m. of a home on fire near Beaver Creek Lane and Happy Hollow Lane, which is north of the 4800 block of Pine Lake Road.
Acting Fire Chief Dave Engler told 10/11 NOW that crews arrived to heavy fire coming from one side of the home. A second alarm was requested as crews began putting out the flames. Chief Engler says four occupants were able to get out without any injuries due to their dogs alerting them to the fire. Crews were able to rescue three dogs, one of which had to be revived at the scene. Chief Engler says that dog is doing well and is recovering at a nearby animal hospital.