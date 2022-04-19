      Breaking News
Three People On Record Spoke of Herbster’s Alleged Misbehavior

Donald Trump Coming to NE For Herbster

Apr 19, 2022 @ 10:35am
Former President Donald Trump and Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. (Courtesy Photo)

(KFOR NEWS  April 19, 2022)  Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate, Charles Herbster, tweeted out Tuesday morning that former Republican President, Donald Trump will be coming to Greenwood on his behalf on Friday, April 29th at 8pm.

The event will be held at I-80 Speedway, which is just outside of Greenwood near I-80 and Highway 63 in western Cass County.

Trump has endorsed Herbster to receive the Republican nomination for governor.

READ MORE:   Former Nebraska State Senator And U.S. Congressman Brad Ashford Passes Away

Connect With Us Listen To Us On