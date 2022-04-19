Donald Trump Coming to NE For Herbster

(KFOR NEWS April 19, 2022) Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate, Charles Herbster, tweeted out Tuesday morning that former Republican President, Donald Trump will be coming to Greenwood on his behalf on Friday, April 29th at 8pm.
The event will be held at I-80 Speedway, which is just outside of Greenwood near I-80 and Highway 63 in western Cass County.
Trump has endorsed Herbster to receive the Republican nomination for governor.
BREAKING NEWS: DONALD J. TRUMP WILL BE COMING TO NEBRASKA ON APRIL 29TH!
Click here to register for tickets: https://t.co/YbIy3VqNpN
Click here to register as media: https://t.co/jsKkLCdqSj
— Charles W. Herbster (@CWHerbster) April 19, 2022
