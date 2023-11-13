Donald Trump Jr. Returns To The Stand As Defense Looks To Undercut New York Civil Fraud Claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has returned to the stand in New York City as defense lawyers start calling witnesses in the civil fraud trial that threatens his father’s real estate empire.

Trump Jr. is a Trump Organization executive vice president and a co-defendant in the case.

He returned to the witness stand Monday, two weeks after state lawyers quizzed him during a major stretch of the trial that also featured testimony from his father and siblings Eric and Ivanka Trump.

Trump Jr. originally testified on Nov. 1 and 2.

He said he never worked on the annual financial statements at the heart of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit.