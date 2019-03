The Nebraska Community Blood Bank desperately needs blood…O-Positive, O-Negative and B-Negative types. NCBB Marketing Communication Specialist, Jessica Sodeke, tells KFOR NEWS there’s less than a day’s supply of O-Negative. Sodeke speculates historic flooding is diverting donor’s attention…plus a blood drive had to be cancelled because of the flood.

