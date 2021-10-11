Donations to Community Action’s Gathering Place soup kitchen will be matched $1 to $1, October 11 – December 31

Lincoln, NE (October 11, 2021) Right now, need for meals in the community is greater than ever. With grocery bills rising and the lingering effects of a pandemic, many rely on Community Action’s Gathering Place for their evening meal. Each year, Community Action’s Gathering Place serves over 34,000 meals to those struggling with hunger. Beginning October 11, all monetary donations will be matched $1 for $1.
The $1 for $1 match on donations is made possible thanks to the generosity of several campaign sponsors, including lead sponsor, Acklie Charitable Foundation, as well as Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust; Union Bank and Trust; Bukaty Companies; Horizon Bank; Sue Quambusch, in Memory of Len Sloup; and DuTeau Chevrolet-Subaru. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to support the work of the Gathering Place.
“Throughout the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an extraordinary level of need for meals at the Gathering Place,” said Lisa Janssen, Community Action’s Gathering Place Administrator. “We’re so grateful to our match sponsors for providing the opportunity for community members to give and double their impact through December 31. The only way we can continue to offer free hot, nutritious meals to our neighbors is with community support.”
Anyone is welcome to get a free, nutritious meal at the Gathering Place from 5 – 6 p.m. daily. Community support generated through this campaign makes that work possible.
Donations will be matched $1 for $1 from October 11 – December 31. To donate, visit www.communityactionatwork.org or mail contributions to:
Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties
Attn: The Gathering Place
210 O Street
Lincoln, NE 68508