Don’t Fumble Your Drive – NDOT Reminds Drivers To Go The Speed Limit

KFOR NEWS September 16, 2022) As Husker football prepares to catch up with an old rival this weekend, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds drivers that the dangers of speeding can catch up with you. When you drive over the speed limit – even just a little – you’re putting yourself and other roadway users in danger.

Driving faster than the posted speed limit is one of top factors contributing to traffic crashes. The total stopping distance for a vehicle traveling 60 mph is 100 yards – longer than a football field. When going 75 mph, it takes 150 yards to stop, the length of 1.5 football fields.

On gameday, unexpected traffic slowdowns may occur on roadways into and around Lincoln. Speeding drivers have less time to react and avoid a crash.

Speeding and reckless driving should be reported to local law enforcement or by dialing *55 to be connected with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Fans and drivers should be prepared for traffic slowdowns both before and after the game. NDOT recommends fans heading to Memorial Stadium use the following routes:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

Drivers should avoid Exit 409 before and after the game. After the game, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put you in heavy traffic. Spending extra time in the area before hitting the road can allow for a smoother drive.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time to get to their destination before and after Husker home football games. Remember to practice patience – check www.511.nebraska.gov for real time traffic information.