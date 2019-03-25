Patrol Seeking Double Murder S

The State patrol is asking the public for help to find the suspect in a double homicide. It took place over the weekend 36 miles southeast of Lincoln in the tiny Otoe County town of Douglas. Lincoln Police and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the State Patrol is looking for 36 year old, Brindar Jangir. He’s accused in the shooting deaths of the parents of his former live-in girlfriend. 56 year old, Randal Grimes and 51 year old, Annette Grimes were found shot to death Saturday morning in Douglas.

Jangir is wanted on two different warrants. The first is for the shooting deaths. The second is a Lancaster County warrant for a stolen firearm, which is believed to have been used to commit both murders.

Investigators believe it is likely that Jangir is no longer in the area, but Nebraskans are asked to call 911 immediately if you see him. NSP is working with authorities at the local, state, and federal levels in this search.

