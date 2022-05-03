Douglas County Attorney Kleine Endorses Pillen For Governor

OMAHA, NE (May 3, 2022) – Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has endorsed Republican Jim Pillen to be Nebraska’s next governor.
“Jim Pillen understands that public safety is government’s most important role,” said Kleine. “Jim will be a law-and-order governor, protecting Nebraskans, supporting law enforcement, and making sure criminals are held accountable. He has the backs of police and prosecutors, and that’s why he has my full support to be the next governor of our great state.”
Kleine is the latest law enforcement endorsement for Pillen which includes the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88, Attorney General Doug Peterson, financially supported by former Attorney General Jon Bruning, Former U.S. Attorney General Joe W. Stecher, Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov, Grant County Attorney Terry Curtiss, Colfax County Attorney Denise J. Kracl, Gage County Attorney Roger Harris and 12 county sheriffs, including:
Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann
Chase County Sheriff Keven Mueller
Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs
Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie
Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker
Greeley County Sheriff David Weeks
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner
Merrick County Sheriff John Westman
Nance County Sheriff Ben Bakewell
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz
Stanton County Sheriff Michael Unger