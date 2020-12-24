Dozens of City Crews Treating And Clearing Streets
courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS December 24, 2020) As of 10pm Wednesday night, 40 city crews had completed plowing 65% of arterial streets and bus routes and expected to finish plowing around Midnight. 20 city crews remained on patrol overnight monitoring conditions and applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. The National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning ended at 9 p.m.
Arterial streets are partially snow covered. Residential streets are very icy.
Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
