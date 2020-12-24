      Weather Alert

Dozens of City Crews Treating And Clearing Streets

Dec 24, 2020 @ 4:03am
courtesy 10/11 NOW

(KFOR NEWS  December 24, 2020)   As of 10pm Wednesday night, 40 city crews had completed plowing 65% of arterial streets and bus routes and expected to finish plowing around Midnight.  20 city crews remained on patrol overnight monitoring conditions and applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed.  The National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning ended at 9 p.m.

Arterial streets are partially snow covered.  Residential streets are very icy.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.   Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

