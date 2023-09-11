DraftKings Apologizes For Sports Betting Offer Referencing 9/11 Terror Attacks

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting company DraftKings has apologized after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games.

The Boston-based company offered users a 9/11-themed promotion titled “Never Forget.”

It required the Yankees, Mets and Jets to win their games Monday.

That is the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the downing of a passenger jet in a field in Pennsylvania.

The tragedy killed nearly 3,000 people.

An outcry on social media from people offended by the promotion followed.

DraftKings later took it down and apologized.