Lincoln Police are investigating a drive by shooting. Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS neighbors said they heard something Sunday afternoon, but didn’t report it until Monday evening when bullet holes were found in a front window and door of an apartment in the 2000 block of Washington Street. Driver and passenger side windows of a vehicle parked in front of the apartment were also shot out. No one was hurt and there are no suspects.

READ MORE: NE National Guard plans to rebuild Ashland camp