Drive-By Shooting In SW Lincoln Under Investigation
(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 3)–A drive-by shooting early Monday morning in southwest Lincoln is still under investigation.
Police were called to 2nd and “D” Streets around 1am on a report of gunshots in the area. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and a car speeding off. Police say a 21-year-old man reported his house was shot at and two windows were broken.
Six people were in the house at the time, including three children between a year and 16-years-old. No one was hurt.
Police say they have no suspects.