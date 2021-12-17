(KFOR NEWS December 17, 2021) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is participating in this year’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
The nationwide crackdown is directed at reducing the number of drunk and impaired drivers on the roadways throughout Lancaster County.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will increase the number of deputies, in marked patrol cars, on various nights starting from Friday, December 17, 2021 through Saturday, January 01, 2022. Additional deputies will concentrate their efforts on traffic law violations and the detection of impaired driving violations from 10:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.
Overtime for the additional deputies working during the crackdown will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
