“DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER” ENFORCEMENT PROJECT PLANNED

Drunk Driving (Getty Images)

Lincoln, NE (December 13, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department will join in the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ traffic enforcement campaign Friday, December 16, 2022, through Sunday January 1, 2023. Officers will be conducting extra traffic enforcement throughout the month of December with specific emphasis on impaired driving. Funding for the increased enforcement throughout the campaign was provided by the NDOT-Highway Safety Office. The grant-funded traffic enforcement effort will be conducted on several weekend nights throughout the month of December.

In 2021 the Lincoln Police Department investigated 7,632 motor vehicle crashes, of which 337 drivers were cited for DWI.

There are three simple steps everyone can follow to stay safe this holiday season:

1) Plan ahead. If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Designate a sober driver for the

evening or arrange for alternative transportation in advance.

2) If you are impaired, do not drive and find another way home. Use a taxi, shared ride service or call a friend or family member.

3) Be responsible. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let them get behind the wheel. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions could save

your life or someone else’s.