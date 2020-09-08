Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
(KFOR NEWS September 8, 2020) The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is a nationwide campaign directed at cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers. On Friday night, September 4th, Saturday night September 5th and Sunday night, September 6th, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Hwy 6 just west of 98th Street.
The 10 deputies involved with the sobriety checkpoint contacted 209 vehicles resulting in 4 criminal arrests, 33 official traffic citations, and 17 warning/defect cards. The 7 additional deputies on duty for saturation patrol stopped an additional 61 vehicles resulting in 1 criminal arrest, 50 official traffic citations and 38 warning/defect cards being issued for various traffic violations.
The total official traffic citations issued during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown included 7 driving under the influence, 3 driving during suspension, 1 flee to avoid arrest, 1 willful reckless driving, 6 possession of an open alcohol container, 5 seatbelt violations, 10 no valid registration, 9 no proof of insurance, 3 no valid operator’s license, 1 provisional operator’s permit violation, 27 speeding and 10 for various traffic law violations.
Criminal arrests included 1 child abuse, 2 possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and 2 possession of drug paraphernalia.
Overtime compensation paid to the additional deputies working during the crackdown was funded through a mini-grant received from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
