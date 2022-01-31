Driver Cited After Crashing Truck Into Lincoln Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A 21-year-old man is accused of DUI, after he crashed his truck into a central Lincoln business on Sunday afternoon.
Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News it happened at the Moose’s Tooth on the southeast corner of 27th and Vine, where the driver couldn’t make the turn off of southbound 27th onto eastbound Vine, ran over the median, over-corrected the truck and slammed into the northeast corner of the store.
Captain Hubka says Ethan Younkin of Lincoln had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit. Damage estimates to the building are around $75,000.
No one was hurt.