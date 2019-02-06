Driver Credited For Saving Students After School Bus Catches Fire

A school bus driver in southwestern Nebraska is being credited for saving students, after the bus caught on fire, destroying it.

The Hayes Center school bus was between rural stops Monday afternoon when the driver smelled what he thought was burning wires. He stopped, got the students off the bus, noticing smoke coming from a control panel to the left of the steering wheel.

School officials say the driver tried to use an extinguisher, but the smoke overwhelmed him and the fire broke out.

The bus was left a charred wreckage.

Nobody was hurt.