Driver Critically Hurt In NW Lincoln Crash Thursday Evening

Lincoln Police Cruiser. (Photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 3)–A 24-year-old man is in a Lincoln hospital in critical condition, after he suffered life-threatening injuries from a single-vehicle crash early Thursday evening in northwest Lincoln, not far from Fire Station 14.

Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News it was around 5:45pm when a southbound vehicle along NW 1st Street south of West Fletcher Avenue hit the median on a curve, rolled over and ejecting the driver. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was hurt.

Captain Winkler says the investigation is ongoing and it’s believed that alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.