TOBIAS, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a driver was killed in a rollover crash off a highway in southeast Nebraska’s Saline County.

The accident occurred a little after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 74 on the north end of the village of Tobias. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Tobias resident Samantha Isack was driving alone and headed east when her car ran off the roadway and rolled, ejecting her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated.