Driver Identified in the Targeted Deaths of Two Men

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 28)–A woman accused of purposely killing two men by running them over Monday afternoon at a south Lincoln apartment complex has now been identified as 27-year-old Taylor Bradley of Lincoln.

That’s according to Lincoln Police on Tuesday morning.

Bradley is in jail on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two men in their 40s at the Lodge Apartment complex near 48th and Nebraska Parkway. Bradley had lived in the complex.

The motive behind the homicides remains under investigation and LPD continues to interview witnesses.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said Bradley purposely located the two maintenance workers in a grassy area of a parking lot and hit them both with her vehicle. Bradley was arrested just 10 minutes later a few blocks away from the crime scene.

Chief Ewins said the situation is “complex” and they have video of what happened but nothing prior to it.