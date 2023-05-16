Driver Injured In NE Lincoln Crash on Monday
May 16, 2023 1:28PM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 16)–A 38-year-old man was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash late Monday morning a couple of blocks north of 56th and Holdrege.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the man was driving southbound on 56th Street, when he hit a utility pole near Martin Street. The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.
Vollmer says drugs are suspected to be involved, but no test results are available.