Driver Injured In NE Lincoln Crash on Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 16)–A 38-year-old man was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash late Monday morning a couple of blocks north of 56th and Holdrege.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the man was driving southbound on 56th Street, when he hit a utility pole near Martin Street. The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Vollmer says drugs are suspected to be involved, but no test results are available.