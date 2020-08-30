Driver killed in Omaha crash; 2 women injured
(10/11 NOW)
Omaha, NE (AP Aug. 30) – Authorities say a speeding driver was killed when he crashed into another car in Omaha.
Omaha police said 25-year-old Jayson Reliford was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s crash on Northwest Radial Highway. Police say he crossed the median at a curve around 3 a.m. and struck another vehicle.
Two woman in the car that was hit were taken to a hospital but are expected to be OK.
