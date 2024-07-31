Driver of Reckless Semi Truck Hospitalized For Medical Condition

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 31)–State Troopers, Lincoln Police and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies eventually got a reckless semi truck to stop early this morning (Wednesday) on Interstate 80 near NW 48th Street.

According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, stop sticks were deployed that stopped the semi, but the driver refused commands to get out of the truck. The trooper and an LPD officer approached the vehicle and were able to eventually take the driver into custody without further incident. The driver appeared disoriented and was transported to the hospital to get checked out.

The driver remains at the hospital with a medical condition at this time. The investigation is ongoing.