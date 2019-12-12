Driver of Stolen Vehicle Runs Into House
Early Thursday morning, police saw a stolen Jeep Cherokee driving without headlights near Highway 34 and Fletcher Ave. An officer stopped 59-year-old Alfred Witherspoon, but he ran a red light into oncoming traffic.
Police found him near the 1100 block of Sumner Street. Witherspoon was reportedly trying to drive between a house and another building when he hit the house. A mother and daughter were in the house, but they weren’t hurt and damage was not serious.
Witherspoon was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
READ MORE: Multiple Holiday Decoration Thefts in Lincoln