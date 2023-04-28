Driver Wanted In Hit and Run Case Involving Lincoln Police Cruiser

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 28)–Lincoln Police are looking for the driver of a small blue car that rammed a police cruiser just after 8am Thursday in an alleyway off South 19th Street between Washington and Garfield streets.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas says witnesses say the man was meeting someone he knew when they began to argue. As he rapidly backed out of the parking stall, his passenger fell out of the vehicle and sustained a minor injury to his head. The driver continued reversing and intentionally struck the police cruiser twice before driving off.

The officer was not injured and had the cruiser parked there while responding handling another call.