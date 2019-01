Wreckage left after two vehicles collided Tuesday June 27, 2017 at 84th and Firethorn Lane in southeast Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Drivers can now complete crash reports online in Nebraska.

The state Transportation Department says the new online form will keep drivers from having to print out and mail a form.

The online form will also allow users to upload pictures with their reports.

Previously, all crash reports drivers submitted had to be scanned and manually entered, so there was a greater chance for error.