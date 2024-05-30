Drivers in Deadly Wednesday Crash West of Lincoln Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY–(KFOR May 30)–New information about Wednesday afternoon’s deadly crash west of Lincoln was released late Thursday afternoon by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release sent to KFOR News, investigators identified two people involved in the crash just south of SW 84th and West “A” Streets as 49-year-old James Springer of Lincoln, who was killed in the collision, and 84-year-old Patricia Heib or rural Lincoln. Deputies say Heib’s 2011 Buick LaCross was leaving a private driveway just after 12:30pm Wednesday along SW 84th, when it was struck by a southbound Ford F250 truck, driven by Springer.

Investigators say crash pushed Heib’s vehicle into the west ditch of SW 84th Street and Springer’s truck rolled into the east ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Heib was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are still looking into what happened during the crash, but alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected. Heib was wearing her seatbelt, but Springer was not properly restrained.