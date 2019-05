LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10)–Lincoln Police got a call late Thursday night from the owner of a car who said the person who borrowed it had not returned it.

Officers later found it near 8th and “A”, pulled it over and found suspected meth, a pipe, amphetamines and paraphernalia. Four people were arrested…two men in their 30s from Omaha, a 31 year old Lincoln woman and a 31 year old female transient.

Police have not released any other details.