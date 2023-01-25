Drugs, Explosives Found In NW Lincoln Traffic Stop Early Wednesday

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 25)–Drugs and explosives were found first during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in northwest Lincoln and later at an apartment just a block away.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said that a traffic stop was made around 1am Wednesday at NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway, after an officer saw a vehicle with no license plates.

Contact was made with a 23-year-old man driving the vehicle and the officer saw in plain sight narcotics that turned out to be methamphetamine. Probable cause was used to further search the vehicle and investigators found suspicious devices believed to be homemade explosives.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s bomb squad responded to the scene and determined the devices were explosives, before they were safely detonated. No one was hurt. The 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

As the investigation continued, officers found the owner of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, at his apartment near NW 8th and West Cornhusker. LFR’s bomb squad was requested to show up to the apartment after more suspicious items were found. Six units in the apartment building had to be evacuated and traffic was blocked off to the area. Those devices found in the apartment were safely removed. The 24-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

What led up to the circumstances surrounding the explosive devices remains under investigation. More details could be released later this week.