Drugs Found In Saturday Night Traffic Stop That Lead To Martell Man’s Arrest

Feb 22, 2022 @ 12:53pm
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–Deputies arrested a 62-year-old Martell man for having drugs, cash and paraphernalia on him, after he was stopped for speeding Saturday  night southwest of Lincoln.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says John Card was pulled over for speeding at SW 12th and West Saltillo Road, where deputies could smell pot and Card admitted there was some in the car.  A probable cause  search of the vehicle found 23.8 grams of meth in the center console, along with more than $1,500 cash and drug paraphernalia.

Card was arrested for several offenses, including possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug laws, possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for speeding.  Sheriff Wagner says Card was going 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.

