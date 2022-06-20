Drugs, Paraphernalia and Cash Seized In Monday Morning Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 20)–A traffic stop early Monday morning in west Lincoln leads to the arrest of two men and seizure of drugs and paraphernalia.
Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle pulled over at North Bell Street and West “P” Street. Through a probable cause search, about 63 suspected doses of MDMA or ecstacy, along with 66 grams of marijuana, $285 cash and a digital scale were found.
Vollmer says 21-year-olds Zion King and Zodell Johnson were arrested and put in jail for possession with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating 28-416.