Drugs, Shotgun Recovered in Downtown Traffic Stop

Drugs, paraphernalia, and a gun were recovered in a traffic stop downtown early Tuesday morning after a driver made an illegal turn at 10th and E streets.

Information officer Angela Sands told KFOR News police pulled over 31-year-old Jeremiah Severn around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Severn admitted to police he had illegal items on him after the officer asked about a concealed knife tucked next to him.

“During a further search of the vehicle, officers located pills including Tramadol and Hydrochloride, a glass bong, small amount of methamphetamine, a concealed handgun, a methamphetamine pipe, a digital scale with methamphetamine residue, and a shotgun,” Sands said.

Severn was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and cited for carrying a concealed weapon.