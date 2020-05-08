Drunk Driver Ends Up Ramming Two North Lincoln Garages With His Car
Courtesy of 10/11 Now.
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–A 34-year-old Lincoln man is facing several charges, after he allegedly was driving drunk and ended up going through two detached garages in a north Lincoln neighborhood late Thursday night.
It happened just east of 33rd and Apple, according to Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz. He says a car driven by Ronnie Sabin apparently left the road and plowed into both garages. Sabin reportedly took off, but was found near the crash scene a short time later. Officers tested his blood-alcohol content at .138, nearly twice the legal limit.
Bonkiewicz says officers found bottles of alcohol in the car. Sabin was arrested for reckless driving, DUI, having an open alcohol container and leaving the scene of an accident.
Bonkiewicz says a 42-year-old woman, who later showed up at a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, was determined to be a passenger in Sabin’s vehicle. Damage is estimated at $21,000.