Dump Truck Collides With Traffic Light Control Box

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–The driver of a dump truck that collided into a traffic light control box at 56th and Old Cheney on Wednesday afternoon reportedly only suffered minor injuries.

The crash caused traffic at the intersection to be backed up for quite a while and after about two hours, LTU crews fully restored traffic light service. According to Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler, the dump truck apparently suffered brake failure and collided with the utility box to avoid hitting other vehicles.

No other injuries were reported.