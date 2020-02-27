Duncan Aviation Named Corporate Blood Drive Sponsor of the Year
(KFOR NEWS February 27, 2020) The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has named Duncan Aviation Corporate Blood Drive Sponsor of the Year for 2019. Duncan Aviation hosted 13 blood drives between two locations during the year, and its employees donated 503 units of life-saving blood.
To recognize their contributions to the community, Cheryl Warholoski, NCBB’s Director of Operations, will present Duncan Aviation with an honorary plaque during a ceremony at Duncan Aviation on Thursday, February 27 at 10:30 AM. The presentation will include a thank you from Erik Younger, whose twins needed blood during their stay in the NICU and whose lives were saved with help from volunteer blood donors like those at Duncan Aviation.
“We are so thankful for corporate sponsors who make blood donation part of their company’s mission,” said Jami Kassebaum, NCBB’s Donor Recruitment Assistant Manager. “One in three people will need blood in their lifetime, whether it’s a friend, coworker, family member, or neighbor. Our partnerships with companies like Duncan Aviation help ensure that blood is available the next time a patient in our community needs it.”
Duncan Aviation Facilities Manager, Harry Frye, has donated 90 times with NCBB, totaling more than 11 gallons of blood since he started working at Duncan Aviation 24 years ago. Harry says that he donates because giving blood is extremely easy, and a way of giving back to the community.
“Knowing that donating might save someone’s life was enough to keep me going,” said Harry. “I strongly recommend donating blood to anyone. The staff is caring and very professional, and it’s easy and doesn’t take long to do. Donating blood is a good way to serve your community, you never know when you may need the blood.”
While the need for blood is constant, the supply is not. NCBB relies on the generosity of more than 1,000 volunteer blood donors each week to maintain a stable supply for more than 20 hospitals and health care facilities. In fact, nearly 100% of the blood donated with NCBB is transfused to patients in Nebraska hospitals.
