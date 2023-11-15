E-Bikes, Scooters and Two Sculpture Thefts Highlight Crime Stoppers Report

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 15)–As part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report, Lincoln Police are asking for your help in finding whoever is responsible for stealing two e-bikes and two electric scooters from a home near 1st and Adams early on October 18.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says the suspects are seen on camera taking the e-bikes and scooters, after they had gotten into the garage through a door that was accidentally left open.

Another Crime Stoppers case also focuses on a couple with their child seen on camera inside Kiechel Fine Arts gallery near 12th and “O”, about the time when two bronze sculptures worth $1,500 went missing. Keller says gallery staff checked their cameras and said the couple were the only people in the building at the time. They also noticed the sculptures did in fact go missing while the couple was in the room. The sculptures were made by Lincoln artist Jamie Burmeister.

If you have information in any of these cases, plus additional information in the whereabouts of 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich of Lincoln, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.