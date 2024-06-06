Eagle Man Ordered to Pay Restitution, Other Penalties in Husker Football Ticket Scheme

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–A Lancaster County District Court judge on Tuesday has ordered a man to pay $87,000 restitution to the people that fell victim to the Nebraska Game Day Experience, along with paying $252,000 in civil penalties and additional fees.

Kenneth Jason McCants of Eagle was found liable for the fraud and running similar frauds. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers filed the suit alleging McCants had defrauded consumers with the promise of watching a Nebraska football game with former Husker players, all from the comfort of a suite at Memorial Stadium.

The Nebraska Game Day Experience also promised consumers that they would receive various perks with all proceeds to benefit named charities. Instead, those affected consumers were left with general admission tickets or nothing at all.