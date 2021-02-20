Early Morning Fire Damages House In South Lincoln
Fire Saturday Morning 2/20/21 at 4401 Duxhall Dr . Picture courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
(Lincoln NE February 20, 2021) Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a 2-alarm structure fire at 4401 Duxhall Dr in South Lincoln at 2:40 this morning (Saturday). LFR spokesperson Nancy Crist told KFOR News crews reported fire coming from the front of the structure upon arrival. The location was challenging as fire worked up through the walls into the attic space. The fire was just declared under control at 3:25 am. There were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire who exited safely and the cause of fire is unknown.