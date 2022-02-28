Early Morning Fire on West Denton Road

(KFOR NEWS February 28, 2022) A fire was reported around 4:30 this morning (Monday) at 2201 West Denton Road, the address of Shadow Brook Farms and Dutch Girl Creamery.
Fire crews from Southwest Rural, Hickman and Malcolm have responded. KFOR NEWS has been told a call went out to Crete Fire Department for help with water.
At this time, West Denton Road is closed between SW 27th and South Coddington.
This is a developing story so stay with KFOR NEWS for updates.
