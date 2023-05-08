Early Morning Two-Alarm Fire Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–An electrical outlet in the garage is to blame for starting a two-alarm fire early Monday morning at a home in northwest Lincoln.

LFR was called to the scene just after 3 a.m. near Northwest 8th & Bridger Road. Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg told KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, firefighters arrived to a two-stall garage that was on fire. Gegg added that crews had to evacuate the structure due to the roof beginning to collapse while they worked to put out the fire.

About $250,000 damage was done.