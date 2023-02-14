Early Vote Applications Mailed to Lincoln Voters on Permanent Early Request Form List

Vote by mail (Getty Images)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 14)–Early vote request forms have been mailed out from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office to voters in Lincoln, who are on the Permanent Early Vote Request list.

Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said voters on the list should expect those forms to arrive in their mailboxes in the next few days that are postcard-sized and printed on yellow cardstock.

Wiltgen says voters on the list must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to the Election Office to receive a ballot by mail. The post cards may be mailed or dropped in the drop box on the north side of the Election Office located at 601 North 46th Street. A scanned copy or a readable photo of the completed and signed form may also be emailed to the office at: [email protected]

If you would like an early vote request form, you can visit www.lancaster.ne.gov/election or contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311 and the office will mail a request form to you.

If you don’t receive an early voting application postcard, you can also request an early vote ballot by submitting a letter to the Election Commissioner requesting that an early vote ballot be mailed to them. The letter must include your name, address and signature.

Voters may request early vote ballots for both the April 4th City Primary Election and May 2nd City General Election.

The first day the Election Office will mail early vote ballots for the City Primary Election is Monday, March 20, 2023. The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot for the City Primary Election is Friday, March 24, 2023, at 6:00 PM.