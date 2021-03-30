Early Voting For Lincoln Primary Election Starts Tuesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 30)–We’re one week away from Lincoln’s City Primary Election and early voting hours have been established at the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office.
Election Commissioner Dave Shively on Monday announced the set hours you can stop by his office near 46th and “R”, to cast your ballot early. Starting Tuesday, along with Thursday and Friday, you can vote early from 8am to 4:30pm. Wednesday will be open one hour longer, until 5:30pm. Saturday’s hours are from 9am to 11am and next Monday, you can vote early from 7am to 5pm.
For more information regarding the April 6 City Primary, call the Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-441-7311 or click this link to read more: Lincoln City Primary April 6.