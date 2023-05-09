East, Norris and Wahoo/Neumann/LNK Lutheran Reach State Baseball Tournament

LINCOLN–The State High School Baseball Tournament pairings are out. Lincoln East is the No. 2 seed in the Class A bracket of the State Baseball Tournament this coming weekend. The Spartans will play Bellevue West in the opening round Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock at Werner Park in Papillion.

In Class B, Norris will be the No. 3 seed and play Omaha Skutt Saturday afternoon at 4, then the co-op of Wahoo High/Bishop Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran is the No. 2 seed and plays No. 7 Elkhorn Saturday night at 7 and both games are at Werner Park.

State Baseball Bracket