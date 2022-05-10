      Weather Alert

East, Southeast, Norris and Waverly to Represent Lincoln Area At State Baseball

May 9, 2022 @ 8:45pm
Lincoln East baseball team taking infield before their game with Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 9)–The Nebraska School Activities Association Monday evening released the official pairings for the State Baseball Tournament May 13-20 at Werner Park in Papillion and UNO’s Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

In Class A, Lincoln East will be the No. 4 seed and face No. 5 Elkhorn South in the opening round at Werner Park Friday at 1pm.  Lincoln Southeast will be the No. 6 seed and play No. 3 seed Millard South at 4pm Friday, also at Werner Park.

In Class B, top-seeded Norris will play their Lancaster County rival and No. 8 seed Waverly at 10am Saturday at Werner Park.

Click the link below to view the entire State Baseball Tournament bracket.

NSAA State Baseball Bracket 2022

