East, Southeast, Norris and Waverly to Represent Lincoln Area At State Baseball

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 9)–The Nebraska School Activities Association Monday evening released the official pairings for the State Baseball Tournament May 13-20 at Werner Park in Papillion and UNO’s Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
In Class A, Lincoln East will be the No. 4 seed and face No. 5 Elkhorn South in the opening round at Werner Park Friday at 1pm. Lincoln Southeast will be the No. 6 seed and play No. 3 seed Millard South at 4pm Friday, also at Werner Park.
In Class B, top-seeded Norris will play their Lancaster County rival and No. 8 seed Waverly at 10am Saturday at Werner Park.
Click the link below to view the entire State Baseball Tournament bracket.
NSAA State Baseball Bracket 2022