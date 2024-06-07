Effort to Gain Petition Signatures Continues for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 7)–Those looking to get medical marijuana put on the November general election ballot in Nebraska are less than a month away from having to turn in petitions, in hopes of meeting the requirements from the Secretary of State’s Office.

One goal has been met by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, getting signatures of at least 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. However, they need at least 87,000 valid signatures are hoping to get extra before the July 3 deadline.

So far, organizers have 65,000 on each of the petitions