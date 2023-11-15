Eight Teenagers Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Las Vegas High School Student

Las Vegas, NV. — Eight suspects, aged between 13 and 17, have been arrested and will face murder charges in connection to the death of Las Vegas high school student Jonathan Lewis Jr., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident occurred on November 1, when LVMPD officers responded to a fight in an alley near Rancho High School. Witness video captured a group of approximately 15 individuals assaulting Lewis, who was lying on the ground. The beating ensued after Lewis went to confront an individual who allegedly stole wireless headphones and a marijuana vape pen from a friend, triggering a brawl.

Jonathan Lewis Jr. was severely injured in the altercation and taken to University Medical Center, where he was placed on life support. He was declared brain dead on November 7 and succumbed to his injuries the next day. An autopsy conducted on Monday revealed the cause of death to be homicidal blunt force trauma.

The investigation into the attack on Lewis Jr. has been treated as a potential homicide from the beginning due to the life-threatening nature of his injuries.

Jonathan Lewis Sr., father of the victim, who works with troubled youth, is advocating for community action. He has established a foundation called “Team Jonathan” and proposed solutions such as a volunteer program with dads in schools, a social media mentoring and safety app for troubled youth, and conflict and trauma resolution training in schools.

A GoFundMe set up by Jonathan Lewis Sr. for his son has surpassed its goal, with proceeds to be split between himself and Lewis Jr.’s mother. The fund is still accepting donations.