Election Commissioner Adds Early Voting Hours
Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2020) — Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for Early Voting in advance of the November 3rd General Election.
The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, October 27th through Monday, November 2nd:
Tuesday, October 27th – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 28th – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 29th – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Friday, October 30th — 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 31st – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Monday, November 2nd – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day will be next Tuesday, November 3rd. The polls will be open for in-person voting from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. All early and absentee ballots must be received at the Election Commissioner’s Office by the time the polls close.
Anyone having any questions may call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.