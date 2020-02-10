Election Commissioner Reminds Lincoln Public Schools Voters Of Deadline To Return Special Election Ballots
LINCOLN-KFOR(Feb. 10)-Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is reminding Lincoln Public Schools voters who have not returned their mail-in ballots for the February 11th Special Election that the ballots must be received in the Election Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, February 11th.
Shively recommends that voters no longer mail their ballots as they may not reach his office by the February 11th deadline. No ballots received after 5:00 p.m. on February 11th will be counted.
Shively suggests that voters drop their ballots off at the Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln. A ballot drop box is located on the north side of the building and is available twenty-four hours a day.
Ballots for the all-mail election were mailed to all registered voters of the School District on Tuesday, January 21st. If a voter has not received a ballot, it likely means that there was an issue with the voter’s address. Voters will need to visit the Election Office to update their information and to receive a new ballot.
The Election Office will be open on Monday, February 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, February 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
