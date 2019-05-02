Election Commissioner’s Office To Be Open Extra Hours For Early Voting In City General Election

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 2)–If you are unable to cast your ballot for Tuesday’s (May 7) Lincoln city general election, you have a chance to do so through early/absentee voting.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively says his office at 601 North 46th Street will be open extra hours from 8am to 4:30pm Thursday (May 2) and Friday (May 3), along with Saturday (May 4) from 9am to 11am and Monday (May 6) from 7am to 5pm.

Shively also reminded voters who have requested an early vote ballot that the ballot must be returned to the election office no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, May 7th. Early vote ballots may not be returned to the voter’s polling location.

If returning the early ballot by mail, Shively recommends that voters mail their ballots no later than Friday, May 3rd in order to allow time for the U.S. Postal Service to process the mail.

Early vote ballots can also be returned to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street, during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.). In addition, ballots may be dropped off at the Ballot Drop Box located on the north side of the Election Office which is available twenty-four hours a day.

Anyone having any questions regarding early/absentee voting should call the Election Office at 402 441-7311.