ELECTION DAY 2020 LATEST RESULTS
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–Polls across Nebraska have closed as of 8pm Tuesday and KFOR News will be providing live coverage on the air at 103.3FM/1240AM, online at kfornow.com and updates posted on social media through Facebook, at facebook.com/KFORRADIO.
KFOR’s news team of Dale Johnson, Charlie Brogan and Jeff Motz will be providing coverage and give you the latest election results. You can also click on these links below to see returns tabulated by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office and the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
Lancaster County Election Results for Nov. 3
State of Nebraska Election Results for Nov. 3